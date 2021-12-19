Analyzing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 5 12 1 2.60 Southwestern Energy 1 10 5 0 2.25

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $35.35, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% Southwestern Energy -55.08% 324.52% 10.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.61 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -22.98 Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.98 -$3.11 billion ($3.28) -1.38

Southwestern Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Southwestern Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

