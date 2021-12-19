Analyzing Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical 5.40% 9.12% 3.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone Minerals and Sumitomo Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Chemical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Minerals and Sumitomo Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Minerals $610,000.00 N/A -$10.80 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Chemical $20.66 billion 0.38 $415.89 million $3.74 6.26

Sumitomo Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Summary

Sumitomo Chemical beats Blackstone Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. The Energy & Functional Materials Sector manufactures and sells battery parts, engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, dye, addition agent, chemical and aluminum products. The IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials, and battery components. The Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials, and feed additives. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical, and radiation therapy equipment. The Others segment provides supply of electrical power and steam, design, engineering and construction services for chemical plants, transportation and warehousing services, and conduct of materials and envi

