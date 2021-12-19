Analysts Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $283.25

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average is $242.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,595,659 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

