Analysts Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $70.15

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:MAS traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $66.47. 6,380,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $284,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Masco by 75.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

