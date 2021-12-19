Analysts Set LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Target Price at $13.00

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 190.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,326. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

