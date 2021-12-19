Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target at $40.40

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Celcuity by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 36,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

