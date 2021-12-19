Analysts Set Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target at $40.33

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFPZF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Canfor has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

