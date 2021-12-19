Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $79.30

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

AMRC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 352,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,365. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

