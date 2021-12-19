Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target at $51.33

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.