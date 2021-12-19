Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $16.30

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 342,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,007 shares of company stock worth $3,898,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

