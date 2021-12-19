Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.