Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.62. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

