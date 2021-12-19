Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.12 Million

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post $297.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.48 million to $297.47 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $213.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

