Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,254. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.