Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will report sales of $201.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.19 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $764.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $766.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 1,842,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

