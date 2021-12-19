Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

