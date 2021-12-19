Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.59. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

NYSE AON traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.38. 2,851,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,167. AON has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AON by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AON by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,153,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

