Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives $76.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,572. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,058 shares of company stock valued at $32,014,050. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

