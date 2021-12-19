Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. 3,534,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.