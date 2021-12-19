AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 255 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

