AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $23,648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $7,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

MMAT stock opened at 2.89 on Friday. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 0.90 and a one year high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.26 and a 200-day moving average of 6.08.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total value of 128,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

