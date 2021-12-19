AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.10% of Kopin worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 124.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 959,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $7,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

KOPN stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.10. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

