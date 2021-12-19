AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $139.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

