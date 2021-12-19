American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $160,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Man Group plc grew its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

