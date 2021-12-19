American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

