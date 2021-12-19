American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

