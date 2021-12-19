Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,452.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3,432.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

