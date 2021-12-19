Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

