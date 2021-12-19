Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,092 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.