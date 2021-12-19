Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average of $300.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $349.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

