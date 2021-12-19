Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

