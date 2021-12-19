Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $188,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

