Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Shares Up 0.7%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.75. 1,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$285.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.59.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.