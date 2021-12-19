Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATAQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

