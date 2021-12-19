AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) PT Lowered to $32.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $329,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $134,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,277 shares of company stock worth $1,896,049. 55.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

