Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 325.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.