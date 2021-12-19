Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock opened at $609.06 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.45 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $641.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.28.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

