Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

