Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Peters & Co

Peters & Co reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

AQN opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.16 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.35%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

