Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0610 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $215.51 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00339189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00138364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

