Akroma Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $191,806.67 and $267.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.06 or 0.08404149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074826 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.