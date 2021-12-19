Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.