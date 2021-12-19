Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.50 ($27.53).

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €16.91 ($18.99) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €12.38 ($13.90) and a twelve month high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

