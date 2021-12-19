Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 26.8% in November

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AIRT opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.44. Air T has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

