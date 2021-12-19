Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.8 days.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

