Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $2,064,532. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

