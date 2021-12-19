Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AEHR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $792,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $129,199.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock worth $17,662,702 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $2,264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

