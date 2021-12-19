Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.22.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $86.38. 1,114,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,562. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

