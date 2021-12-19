Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $715.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $770.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.99 and a 200-day moving average of $619.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

