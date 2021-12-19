Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

